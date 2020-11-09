Welsh economy in decline before Covid hit
The Welsh economy was in decline even before the pandemic hit, according to new official figures.
Gross domestic product (GDP) - the value of goods made and services delivered in Wales - fell by 2.4% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics said.
That followed a decline of 1.1% between October and December 2019.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and every region of England also saw falls to their GDP.
Wales, along with the rest of the UK, went into lockdown in late March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Schools, workplaces, shops, gyms and hair and beauty salons closed while sport and leisure activities ceased.
Public transport use dropped off dramatically as people were asked to stay home and work from there, or placed on furlough if their workplaces had shut.
Looking at different industries in Wales , the ONS says education experienced the steepest fall in business.
It contracted by 18% between January and March, followed by transport with a fall of just more than 10% and arts and entertainment falling just less than 10%.
The average decline across the UK between January and March was 2.5%, slightly steeper than in Wales.
The economies of England and Scotland also declined by 2.5% while in Northern Ireland the economy contracted by 4.5%.
Every region of England also saw business decline.