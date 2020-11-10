BBC News

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct site set for improved visitor experience

Visitors to a world heritage site in north Wales look set to benefit from a major revamp of the area.

The Trevor Basin area masterplan covers the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and includes plans for a visitor centre along with improved infrastructure for commercial boats and private boaters.

The Canal and River Trust, which looks after 2,000 miles (3,219km) of waterways, is behind the plans.

Wrexham councillors have been recommended to approve the works.

The masterplan is designed to ensure the area around the basin and aqueduct can accommodate growing numbers of visitors.

Since it became a world heritage site in 2009, visitor numbers have grown to 363,000 in 2019.

But the plan outlines the "necessity to improve the existing insufficient visitor offers and infrastructure at Trevor Basin to meet the needs and expectations of visitors and serve the communities surrounding the [world heritage site]".

Work will include more parking, a new visitor centre, rewilding of some land, a treetops walk and the creation of of a campsite.

