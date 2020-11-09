Covid: Woman 'shattered' after dad's care home Covid death
By Nelli Bird
BBC News
- Published
A woman who had not seen her dad for nine months in his care home, said she is "shattered" by his death.
Richard Breeze, 86, an RAF veteran, died last Wednesday just days after testing positive for coronavirus.
His daughter Jacqueline Owen-Jones, from Llanbradach, Caerphilly, called for testing improvements so relatives can visit care homes more easily.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said new testing technology would be prioritised for care homes.
Jacqueine said: "Yes, I can look at videos but it's still going to be heartbreaking because I can't physically just grab out and say I've touched dad for the last time. It's just seeing that person.
"On a phone or a video it's great but it's not the same."
She last saw her father in March and his condition deteriorated so quickly last week, she was not able to make a final visit.
"I am shattered at the moment and I don't think anyone will know how I really feel," she added.
"I am a strong person normally but this has really knocked me for six."
Jacqueline said during the first national lockdown in March and a local one in Caerphilly in September, her dad would ask when she would visit.
"I think that hit home a bit - I wanted to go and see him," she said.
Some care home visits were arranged for relatives between the lockdowns, but because her dad was bedbound, she was unable to go and see him.
A week ago, she had a call to say he had tested positive for Covid-19, adding: "When she (the care home worker) told me he had Covid, I got so angry, I got so angry in myself.
"I think for a couple of days after that I got angry with it - I hadn't got chance to see my dad at all."
Jacqueline had a video chat with him and, after his condition deteriorated, a care home worker called last Wednesday to arrange for her to visit him.
"Three minutes later she rang back and told us my father had passed away," she said.
"It's really hard. And I think a lot of families are the same out there and feeling that strain."
Jacqueline said a care home worker sent a "lovely message" and said his favourite opera music was playing as she held his hand during his final moments, but added: "That's still not the same. She was a stranger after all."
Distraught
She wants the Welsh Government to test people more quickly which would allow them to visit loved ones in care homes easier.
"Yes, I've lost my dad now, but I hope this government will just see how distraught I am and see that other families are distraught," she said.
"I wish they would just test them straight away - they could have suggested that one family member just get tested for one day so they can go in after all these month.
"They've got to do something for us."
A Welsh Government spokesperson, said: "We recognise just how incredibly difficult this restriction has been for people living in care homes and their families.
"This decision was not taken lightly, but was made to protect those living and working in care homes from Covid-19.
"These restrictions have now been lifted and care home visits can now take place subject to suitable safety precautions."
They said asymptomatic care home workers are routinely tested, adding: "We are also working with partners across the UK on the development of new testing technologies, including lateral flow devices.
"The first minister has already confirmed that these new tests will be prioritised for care home visiting as soon as it is safe to do."