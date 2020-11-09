Anglesey child kidnap case: Six defendants in court
Three men and three women have appeared in court accused of kidnapping a child.
All six are charged with kidnapping a child under the age of 10 from Gaerwen on Anglesey and one has also been charged with possessing a knife.
Llandudno Magistrates' Court heard the child was found unharmed in a vehicle at Watford Gap services in Northamptonshire on Wednesday.
All were remanded in custody by District Judge Gwyn Jones to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on 7 December.