Unemployment: Wales see largest rise in rate across UK
- Published
Unemployment in Wales for July to September leapt to 4.6%, an increase of 28,000 compared with April to June, the latest Office for National Statistics figures have suggested.
Wales saw the largest quarterly rise in the jobless rate out of any of the UK's nations or regions.
During August the UK government's Covid-19 pandemic furlough scheme began to reduce support paid to employers to pay workers.
Furloughed workers count as employed.
Before the pandemic, Wales had seen low levels of unemployment.
The rate of people not available for work has also increased 1.1 percentage points - these are working age people who may be full-time carers or students, on long-term sick or have taken early retirement.
Across the UK, Wales has also seen the largest drop in the rate of people in employment - down 2.5 percentage points from 74.6% to 72.1%.
It suggests there were 42,000 fewer people working in Wales in the three months to September than between April and June, even though more businesses were open after the UK-wide lockdown.
Compared with last year, the employment rate is down from 73.9% to 72.1%.
Firms made more workers redundant in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally supposed to finish at the end of October.
It will now last until 31 March.
The Treasury will pay 80% of employee wages, with the employer covering pension and National Insurance contributions.