I'm A Celebrity: Castle owner 'thought ITV email was spam'
A man who helped save the Welsh castle that will host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has said he initially took ITV's proposal for the series for spam.
Mark Baker, who founded the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said he originally ignored the broadcaster's email.
But ITV got back in touch and the show is moving from Australia to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy, this year.
It will host celebrities including Sir Mo Farah and Victoria Derbyshire.
Mr Baker told the Radio Times: "It mentioned a major proposal for a television programme, asking me to call urgently.
"But in my job I get loads of strange emails from people claiming to be princes of Egypt with millions of pounds.
"I thought it was one of those, so I just left it."
Mr Baker said he had never seen I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! so is not sure how the new site will compare to the old one.
He said: "I know who Ant and Dec are, of course. I remember them from Byker Grove when I was a kid.
"That was the last time I saw them in anything. I don't watch much TV."
ITV's reported £300,000 fee has provided a valuable cash boost for the castle.
Aged just 13, Mr Baker founded the preservation trust to raise awareness of the castle's history including direct links to the Royal family and housing Jewish refugee children during World War Two.
The trust bought the derelict building in 2018 for £1 million, according to the Radio Times.
Mr Baker hopes to fully restore it and open the castle up to the public.
He said phase one of the rebuild could cost £10 million and the fee from ITV would pay for just one part of the roof.