Wales lockdown: German tourists fined for breaching rules

image copyrightGeograph/ Alan Hughes
image captionPolice stopped the family from Germany in Llanrhidian, Gower

A family on holiday in Wales was sent back to Germany by police carrying out lockdown patrols.

Officers stopped the family in Llanrhidian on Gower on 8 November - the last day of Wales' firebreak lockdown restrictions.

South Wales Police said that the family were issued with a fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations and advised to travel home.

New nationwide rules in Wales have since replaced the firebreak measures.

The 17-day firebreak regulations in Wales from 23 October to 9 November meant people in Wales had to stay home except for exercise or an essential journey.

Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops were also shut and gatherings indoors and outdoors with people not in your household were banned.

Travelling to go on holiday in Wales, or outside Wales, including abroad, was not classed as "essential" travel during lockdown.

People in breach of the rules could be fined, with fixed penalty notices starting at £60.

