'Highest risk groups' to get potential Covid vaccine first
People at highest risk of Covid-19 would be prioritised in plans for the delivery of a potential vaccine in Wales, the Welsh Government has said.
It follows the announcement of the development of an effective Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Planning for the vaccine's delivery in Wales is "well under way", according to a Welsh Government spokesman.
The first minister has said the UK government would buy the vaccine on behalf of the whole of the UK.
A statement from a Welsh Government spokesman said: "Health and social care workers, care home residents and staff have been prioritised to receive a vaccine first, with roll out to older people in age bands from next year."
"There will be limited supplies of a vaccine at first, so it will be offered to those at highest risk."
Provided the vaccine passes final safety checks, the Welsh Government will begin to immunise in December alongside other UK nations.
Planning has included transport logistics for the vaccine, identifying suitable venues for vaccinations and the availability of healthcare workers to administer the vaccines, the statement added.
How would the vaccine work?
The vaccine - called an RNA vaccine - has been developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech and is one of 11 vaccines that are currently in the final stages of testing.
The companies now plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of November - and a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year.
Until it has been approved it will not be possible for countries to begin their vaccination campaigns.
It has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries with no safety concerns raised.
The UK has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate up to 20 million people as each person will need two doses for it to work effectively.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is ready to start providing the new coronavirus vaccine "as fast as safely possible".
On Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford welcomed the breakthrough but cautioned it was unlikely to represent a "magic bullet".
"I'm not going to be tempted today, as I've tried not to be tempted throughout coronavirus, to suggest that this somehow means that there is a magic bullet on the horizon and coronavirus is about to disappear out of our lives," he said.