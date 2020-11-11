Armistice: How Wales will mark the day during the Covid pandemic
- Published
With Covid-19 regulations prohibiting large Armistice events, people are being encouraged to mark the occasion at home.
Wednesday marks the 102nd Armistice Day since World War One, when those who died in conflict are commemorated.
Every year a two-minute silence is held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Instead of gathering, people are being urged to mark the silence at home or gaze at stars to remember the fallen.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has asked people to mark the day in line with Wales' new nationwide Covid-19 restrictions.
He, alongside cabinet members and staff from the Wales Office in Cathays Park and the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay, will pause at 11:00 GMT.
'Give a nod'
Paul Yates from Cardiff, a veteran of the Royal Artillery, will not be able to gather with his old comrades and fellow veterans.
"I'll make sure I get out for a walk and a think, I'll wear my beret," he said.
"I think if guys wear their medals, just be seen in the community that you are a veteran, that you are marking that day and that we're there for each other by wearing your medals, wearing your beret, we can give each other a nod, a bit of social distance respect, that's all guys want."
'Really important'
Many supermarkets and newly reopened non-essential shops are also expected to observe the silence.
On Remembrance Sunday, staff and customers at Morrisons supermarket in Cardiff Bay paused to remember the fallen at 11:00 GMT and plan to do so again on Wednesday.
Just before 11:00, staff will make an announcement, the tills will close and staff and customers will be asked to observe the silence.
Store champion Shannon Goodwin said: "The customers are always really respectful, they always stop what they're doing, they always respect the silence and then carry on afterwards and they respect that we as staff take part in the a two minute silence.
"It's really important to us."
'Look at the stars'
On Wednesday at 19:00, Cathays cemetery in Cardiff will beam searchlights that will be visible for miles from its Commonwealth war graves plot into the night sky.
It is one of four locations across the UK taking part in the Shine On campaign to remember the fallen.
Searchlights will also be beamed from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's (CWGC) Plymouth Naval Memorial, the Brookwood Military Cemetery in Surrey and Edinburgh's Rosebank Cemetery.
Cathays cemetery is the final resting place of more than 700 Commonwealth and Allied servicemen and women of World War One and Two.
CWGC, which cares for the graves, is encouraging everyone to take a moment at 19:00 to look at the stars and remember those who have given their lives for their country.
'Names burn bright'
Director general Barry Murphy said: "For more than a century, we have gathered at the same time on the same day, to bow our heads and think of those who sacrificed their lives for ours, during the two world wars - but this year is different.
"Whilst we can't come together in person, we can still make sure their names burn bright.
"Not just for one day, but for all the days and nights to come.
"So, this year, on Remembrance Day, we'll look up to the stars in our night sky to remember those who fell. All 1.7 million of them."
The Armistice was the ceasefire that ended hostilities between the Allies and Germany on the 11 November 1918.
It did not end World War One itself, but it was the agreement that stopped the fighting on the Western Front while the terms of the permanent peace were discussed.