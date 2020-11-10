Covid-19 forces closure of National Trust's Kymin Round House
A couple running the National Trust's first property in Wales have been told they will lose their jobs and home in January after 17 years.
Sara Szwer and Martin Kerrigan have been custodians of Kymin Round House in Monmouth since 2003.
The 18th Century landmark and wedding venue, visited by Lord Nelson in 1802, has been closed due to Covid-19.
The National Trust says it is talking to local partners to find a sustainable long-term future for the site.
The couple, whose home is a former stable block on the 10-acre (4 hectare) site, fear the premises will fall prey to vandalism, littering and thefts without custodians.
"Sadly our redundancies have been confirmed and we have got to move out on 19 January," Mr Kerrigan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We are obliged to stay until that date as custodians so we cannot leave before.
"As far as I know the plan is still to have no-one on site.
"We are very sad about it. The concerns about having no-one on site remain."
Beverley Fate, from Caldicot, who had her wedding at the venue in 2017, was among those who called for a rethink.
She said: "This is a well loved tourist attraction and I believe an essential part of Monmouth's heritage which deserves to be preserved and protected as such."
The National Trust said it was "discussing all aspects of the site management with the custodian and Monmouthshire team to find a future model that works and won't leave the site vulnerable".
A spokeswoman said: "We are committed to keeping the pleasure grounds open, including the Naval Temple, and maintaining conservation standards at the special places we look after.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors back when we're able to do so.
"The Kymin will continue to be in National Trust care and will continue to be protected for everyone, forever."