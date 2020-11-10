Anglesey has 'best site in UK for nuclear plant'
By Brian Meechan
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
A leading American engineering firm has said Wylfa is considered by many as "the best site in the UK" to build a large new nuclear power plant.
Bechtel has been reported to be leading a consortium of companies in a bid to restart the project on Anglesey.
It comes after Japanese firm Hitachi pulled the plug on the £20bn Wylfa Newydd scheme in September.
But while Bechtel has not confirmed the move it has confirmed being involved in Wylfa Newydd from the start.
Critics have argued nuclear energy is expensive, dangerous and has a legacy of waste lasting generations.
They want to see greener solutions such as wind and marine energy.
But Bechtel told BBC News Wales: "We remain committed to working with our partners in the UK and abroad to deliver the best clean energy solutions to power millions of homes.£
A site on Anglesey would be "helping the UK reach net zero, supporting the government's levelling up agenda and turbocharging the UK's domestic nuclear supply chain capability, setting it on a path to deliver and export future clean energy solutions", the firm added.
The UK government remains committed to building large-scale nuclear power plants, which it sees as central to decarbonising the energy supply.
It is expected to publish a 10-point plan next week to meet a target of net zero emissions in the UK by 2050.
Six previous nuclear sites had been identified as locations for new plants to be built.
But only Hinkley Point in Somerset has gone ahead, with three others, including Wylfa Newydd, losing their financial backers.
Despite the UK government's commitment to large scale nuclear power plants, the cost of construction has raised concerns for investors.
It had held a public consultation on bills for energy payers being increased to help cover the costs of building new nuclear power stations, but nothing concrete followed.
Other financial support has been made available by the UK government for the nuclear industry.