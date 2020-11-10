Splott fire: Sports firm loses £2m of stock in blaze
Stock worth almost £2m was lost by a sports and clothing company in a fire which saw 80 firefighters battle to bring it under control.
It broke out at an industrial unit on Seawall Road, Splott, Cardiff, on Sunday and spread to other properties.
An investigation is ongoing but it is believed the fire started in the premises of a tyre business.
It spread to a warehouse used by YC Sports and sister company Rhino Global, destroying stock.
The family-run business YC Sports supplies school uniform and sports kit, with stores in Cathays, Canton and Whitchurch.
Their other company, Rhino Global, is well known for the Rhino rugby brand, one of the world's largest suppliers of rugby kit, balls and equipment, including tackle bags and scrummaging machines.
Fire in Tremorfa/Splott this evening. Been going since about 7pm, still some serious flames and smoke by the looks of it. Hope everyone involved is safe. #fire #cardiff #splott pic.twitter.com/7zIOv8waea— Jenni Taylor (@jennijuniper) November 8, 2020
Finance director Ye Wai Lim explained the fire started in tyres outside the neighbouring business Topline Tyres and then took out the whole block.
"It is difficult but we've been quite lucky," Mr Lim said.
"We've been speaking to our suppliers and we'll receive emergency deliveries in three to four weeks which will get us through maybe three months.
"Some items of stock are a bit more complicated."
He said the company was also receiving support from insurers.
People were warned to stay indoors and close their windows, after the fire broke out on Sunday evening, with pictures appearing on social media of the billowing flames.