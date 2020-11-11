Clydach murder documentary prompts new police interviews
- Published
Police have spoken to two men who were interviewed about the Clydach murders for the first time on a BBC documentary.
In 1999, Mandy Power, her mother Doris, 80, and her children Katie, 10, and Emily, eight, were beaten to death in their home in Clydach, Swansea county.
David Morris was found guilty of the murders.
But in October, a programme by BBC Wales Investigates cast fresh doubts on his conviction.
South Wales Police said: "The programme featured interviews with two members of the public who claimed they had not previously spoken to police.
"As you would expect, officers have now spoken to both men to establish what information they hold.
"We are carefully assessing this information and will determine our next course of action in due course."
Morris' conviction has been considered by the Criminal Cases Review Commission on more than one occasion, the most recent being in 2018.
"Following a thorough review of the case material they decided not to refer it to the Court of Appeal as no new evidence had been identified," the force added about the review two years ago.
It said the murder investigation had been "the largest and most complex" ever undertaken by a Welsh police force.
It resulted in Morris being convicted of murder but that conviction was overturned on appeal and he was again convicted at a retrial.
But Morris was not the first suspect. The police had originally looked at two of their own.
Stephen Lewis, his wife Alison and his twin brother Stuart were arrested in July 2000, the married couple on suspicion of murder and Stuart on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
He was then an acting inspector and was not only on duty the night of the murders but was the most senior officer to arrive at the scene.
Stuart stayed at the murder scene - 9 Kelvin Road - for less than 10 minutes, failed to preserve the scene and his log book for that night went missing. He also did not fill in his pocket book until the Monday.
But despite the initial suspicion over the trio, it was decided there was insufficient evidence linking them to the crime and they were not charged, eventually being ruled out as suspects in January 2001.
There is no DNA evidence or fingerprints linking Morris to 9 Kelvin Road, and no witnesses could place him there on the night of the murders.
Who are the potential new witnesses?
Speaking for the first time in October, a potential witness told the BBC they saw a man or men close to the house that night.
Taxi driver Mike claims he was driving down Vardre Road, a short walk from Kelvin Road, between 02:00 and 02:30 when he noticed two men walking along the pavement.
"What struck me was they were very, very similar," he said. "Both had dark hair, cropped."
When he heard about the murders the next day, he says he called the police to tell them.
"They took my details and said that person dealing with it, or that team, would be in touch," the driver said. But nobody called him back.
Two weeks later the driver says he called police again to say not only had he seen the men but he could now identify them - as Stephen and Stuart Lewis.
"When their pictures appeared in the press I realised that it was them that I'd seen that morning," said the man, who maintains he is "100% convinced" it was the Lewis brothers he saw.
The taxi driver was never called to give evidence at either trial.
Another man, John Allen, never came forward at the time of the murders, however he now claims that he saw a man in his headlights in a bomber jacket carrying a bundle as he drove down Gellionnen Road into Clydach between 04:00 and 04:30.
He says he is sharing his story now to "get justice for the community and everybody that was involved" and has "no vendetta" against the police despite his own criminal past.
Morris's defence team say this sighting needs further investigation.
In a statement, Stephen Lewis told the BBC he had no part in the murders and that his alibi - that he was at home with his wife Alison - suggests that witnesses who suggested he was in Clydach the night of the killings were mistaken.
Alison has always maintained that she was at home with Stephen and he was beside her in bed all night.
Stuart Lewis, questioned on previous occasions, said he did not see Stephen or Alison that night.