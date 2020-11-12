Musician Rhys Mwyn's transient global amnesia struggle
- Published
A musician and presenter has described how he suddenly did not know where he was or what he was doing after being struck by a rare form of amnesia.
Rhys Mwyn was doing work in his garden in June this year when he suddenly developed transient global amnesia.
Mr Mwyn, bassist for Yr Anrhefn in the 1980s and 1990s, said he was still aware of who he was and was able to phone his wife to get help.
He said it took several weeks to regain his confidence.
"You remember who you are, but you have no idea where you are or why you're there," Mr Mwyn, from Caernarfon, said.
"So for some reason I was able to phone home, phone my wife and say 'I don't know where I am and I don't know what I'm doing' and she thought I was pulling her leg. I said 'I can see potatoes in the garden, where have they come from?'.
"Then I think she realised this is not the usual Rhys."
Paramedics attended and Mr Mwyn, 59, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, where a stroke or seizure was ruled out.
"I was just wandering around the garden not really doing anything, and they did some tests and I think they realised it was amnesia rather than something like a stroke. I remember none of this."
Mr Mwyn said he was able to have normal conversations with the paramedics and hospital staff but he kept repeating his name, where he lived and the fact he had two sons.
"One of the patterns is you repeat yourself, and you repeat things that you know, like a stuck record, but it's one of those traits that you don't know where you are but you do know who you are.
"For everybody else it was quite a traumatic afternoon, for me so oblivious to the whole thing I just joked my way through it."
Mr Mwyn does not remember the afternoon he had amnesia and is unlikely to regain those memories, and says it still remains a mystery why he was affected in the first place - with strenuous activity often to blame.
"I was up in the garden repairing the shed door... I hadn't really been involved with anything strenuous and I'm used to hard physical labour so it's very much unexplained.
"It happened in June just after the first lockdown came to an end so it's very hard to know whether it's the stresses and worries of lockdown, Covid and all that. So you could argue it's an element of stress but I don't think it fully explains the amnesia, but these things do happen randomly.
"The actual period of the amnesia never comes back so those two hours haven't returned, but I think it probably took a few weeks to get my confidence back."
Mr Mwyn said while he was unlikely to experience another episode, he would worry while presenting his show or driving that it would happen again.
"My job is presenting three hours of live radio and I've just had amnesia, so you're obviously praying 'don't let this happen while we're on air' or driving somewhere, it took time to get over it and feel yourself again."