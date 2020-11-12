Covid: Could GCSE exams be scrapped in Wales altogether?
- Published
There should be a review into whether to overhaul or scrap GCSEs, two commissioners have said.
The future generations and children's commissioners for Wales said the cancellation of next year's exams due to Covid-19 should spark a review into whether they are fit for purpose.
They questioned whether exams at 16 were "still relevant" when most pupils go on to study A-levels.
A group representing businesses said they are a valuable tool for employers.
A Senedd debate on the cancellation of next year's exams is due to take place on Thursday, hearing evidence from Qualifications Wales, exam board the WJEC, college leaders and the Welsh Local Government Association.
Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe said: "Looking at skills for the future, the narrow regurgitating of knowledge is not useful.
"We need to focus on human skills such as creativity, emotional intelligence, empathy, critical thinking.
"I'd argue that GCSEs don't equip children for that."
But she said questions remained about the impact of potentially having a different exam system in Wales compared with England and the rest of the UK.
Ms Howe added: "We do need a broader debate about what GCSEs measure… we're forcing this system on children, but to what end?
"Kids are coming out of school without skills for the workplace."
Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland also welcomed the decision to scrap exams next year and said it should be a catalyst to review the current system.
It comes after a survey of nearly 24,000 children across Wales highlighted concerns and anxiety among children about falling behind with learning and how exam results would be affected.
Ms Holland said: "I'm delighted that the voice and rights of pupils have played such a central role in the government decision making.
"My focus will be on ensuring the process - the details - will be fair and will be one that protects young people's wellbeing.
"This should be a year of learning, not worry."
Ms Holland's office has also highlighted to the Welsh Government that the pandemic has provided an "opportunity for Wales to re-examine whether formal examinations are the fairest way to assess learners' skills, knowledge and achievements".
'I'm a supporter of exams'
Rhyl A-level student Jonathon Dawes, who studies at Coleg Cambria and is also a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament, said he was concerned about a culture shift towards scrapping exams.
"I do think this will spark a conversation around whether we do need exams and a lot of people who have been quiet on the subject may begin to speak out," he said.
"I'm a supporter of the concept of exams, they test the ability to deal with pressure, think innovatively, evaluate thoughts in a specific way.
"Yes it might take away an element of luck like 'has someone had a good night's sleep' and 'have the questions gone their way on the day', but the problem with continual assessment is instead of pressure being mounted over a period of a couple of weeks, it will be mounted on you throughout the entire year."
Jonathon said revision for exams has also helped him to better understand subjects studied earlier in the year over a short period, by having to revisit them.
What do prospective employers think about scrapping exams?
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said the exams system was an easily-understood and well-recognised method of assessment among employers.
Ben Cottam, FSB Wales Head of External Affairs, said: "If the exams system were to be scrapped then it would have to be replaced with a system that is equally easily recognisable and goes far enough to confidently demonstrate the skills, attributes and knowledge of the learner.
"Ultimately what businesses want is to be able to judge a prospective employees' levels of education, attainment and knowledge.
"Whatever the outcome, businesses and students must be reassured that the process is robust and that they can have confidence in it."
Do unions want exams to take place?
While many would not be drawn on the implications beyond next year Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru, agreed GCSEs needed an overhaul to move away from what she described as a "cliff-edge accountability system".
She said she would like a more nuanced series of exams reflecting youngsters' individual abilities and aptitudes as well as the "richness" of the new curriculum.
"GCSEs are a brand which people understand, however a new system is required to reflect the new curriculum so now is as good a time as any for that to begin," she said.