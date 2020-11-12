Tidal power: Bardsey could be the planet's first 'blue energy' island
A marine energy project that uses the water between Bardsey Island and the mainland to create electricity has been backed by the Welsh Government.
A total of £1.2m has been sunk into the Enlli tidal energy project in north Wales.
That generates power by using the tide between Bardsey Island and the Llŷn Peninsula.
Nova Innovation, which is behind the scheme say this will make Bardsey the first "blue energy island."
That is because the rock - which has only a handful of residents - would no longer have to rely on diesel for power.
Blue energy is created by harnessing power from tides, waves or rivers.
The Welsh Government's environment, energy and rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths, was pleased to support the project.
She said: "Wales was at the leading edge of the first industrial revolution and through projects like these we can play a leading role in the green industrial revolution taking place today."
Nova chief executive said Simon Forrest: "We are very excited about helping drive the blue economy in north Wales."