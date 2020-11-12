Covid-19: Record numbers in hospital in Wales
There are more patients in hospitals in Wales with Covid-19 than at any time - including the peak of the pandemic.
Latest figures show 1,529 beds are occupied - 20% of all patients in hospital.
They include 983 beds occupied with confirmed Covid-19 patients.
However, the number of patients in critical care or on ventilators with coronavirus has only reached 40% of the levels at the height of the first wave.
About a third of all Covid patients are in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area, where more than 530 cases were reported linked to infection outbreaks inside five hospitals.
But although lower numbers, the increase in patients is most marked in Betsi Cadwaladr (up 48%), Swansea Bay (up 23%) and Hywel Dda (up by a third) in the last week.
- The number of Covid patients in hospital (on 10 November) was 1,529 across Wales. This is 14% up overall on the week before
- There were still more than 6,200 patients in hospital with other conditions - which is three times as many as when surgery and treatments were cancelled during the peak of the first wave
- Of those - 983 were confirmed Covid-19 patients and there were 251 patients with suspected Covid and 295 who were recovering from the virus
- 68 people were being treated on invasive ventilated beds, including in critical care, for confirmed or suspected coronavirus, on 10 November - the highest number since mid-May. Doctors are known to be trying to treat more seriously ill patients without putting them on ventilation. NHS Wales estimated about 12% of admissions were now needing critical care, compared with 30% during the first wave
- Of these, 19 were in Cwm Taf Morgannwg, 15 in Swansea Bay, 12 in Aneurin Bevan, 11 in Cardiff and Vale, nine in Betsi Cadwaladr and two in Hywel Dda
- Latest figures from NHS Wales Informatics show there were 114 patients in critical care with other conditions, and now occupancy - 182 patients - is beyond the usual capacity for critical care
- The seven-day average in total daily admissions to hospitals of confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases stands at 96 a day, a few more than a week ago, although there were 112 admissions on Saturday. NHS Wales said average admissions had "generally increased".