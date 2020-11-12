Margam train deaths: Network Rail 'long-term safety failure' highlighted
Two workers were struck and killed by a train partly because of a long-term failure by Network Rail to improve track safety, an investigation found.
Gareth Delbridge, 64, and Michael Lewis, 58, were hit by a Swansea to Paddington train in July 2019.
The Rail Accidents Investigation Branch (RAIB) said a third worker came "very close" to being hit in the incident at Margam, Port Talbot.
The three were part of a group of six carrying out maintenance work.
In its report, the RAIB said Network Rail's "long-term failure to improve the safety of people working on the railway" was an underlying factor in the deaths.
"Over a period of many years, Network Rail had not adequately addressed the protection of track workers from moving trains," it said.
"The major changes required to fully implement significant changes to the standard governing track worker safety were not effectively implemented across Network Rail's maintenance organisation."
There were no formally appointed lookouts at the site where them men were hit and killed, an earlier report had said.
It also detailed how the driver made an "emergency application of the train's brakes" about nine seconds before the accident.
The train was travelling at about 50mph (80km/h) when it hit the track workers.
Planning paperwork indicated work was due to start at 12:30 to coincide with the planned blockage of the a line, but workers began at about 08:50.
The Office of Road and Rail, which regulates the rail industry's health and safety performance, said it would continue its own investigation while welcoming the report's findings.
Chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said: "Track worker safety is paramount and in the 18 months prior to the incident at Margam we undertook additional inspections following our growing concerns that Network Rail was not doing enough to control risks to track workers.
"These inspections had resulted in formal enforcement action being taken. Network Rail responded by forming a significant task force to bring about much needed improvements."