Narberth plant hire fatal accident driver who died is named
- Published
A man who died in an accident while driving a plant hire vehicle has been named.
Jonathan Huw Howells, 61, who was known as Huw, was pronounced dead at the scene in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, on Sunday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he was from the Lampeter Velfrey area.
A 51-year-old man who was taken to hospital for treatment after being hurt in the accident is now recovering at home.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.