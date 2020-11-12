'Human error' to blame for PHW Covid data breach
Human error and work pressures were among factors which led to the details of more than 18,000 coronavirus cases being published, a probe found.
The date of birth, initials, geographical area and sex of people who tested positive between 27 February and 30 August was uploaded by mistake to the Public Health Wales (PHW) website.
The information was available to view for 24 hours.
An investigation found further safeguards should have been in place.
The independent probe found there had been a mistake in "the last step" of the publishing process, and the information was accessed 56 times before it was taken down.
Tracey Cooper, chief executive of PHW, said: "We acknowledge that, due to the unprecedented increase in demand for Covid-19 information, there has been significant pressure on the teams involved.
"Whilst we have mobilised additional resource for our teams, it has been challenging to ensure there is sufficient resource in place to keep up with the demand and pace required.
"We continue to work to ensure that our people with a greater responsibility to meet the demands of the pandemic are given the support and resources they need."
PHW was criticised after the incident, with Senedd member Eluned Morgan saying the Welsh Government was "very unhappy".
Ms Cooper added: "We are aware that a number of opportunities to recognise the matter as an incident requiring immediate attention were missed.
"We acted as soon as we became aware to address this gap, and we will continue to ensure all staff fully understand their responsibilities in relation to reporting and escalating incidents, including data breaches.
"I would like to reassure the public that the actions we have taken have led to considerable improvements aimed at preventing an incident like this occurring again."
