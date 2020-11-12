Coronavirus: Rave advertised on Instagram probed
A rave at a manor house in north Wales has been advertised on Instagram, prompting an investigation.
Tickets were offered at £25 each and organisers said they were doing nothing wrong.
However, North Wales Police said large gatherings are banned under Covid-19 regulations and anyone breaching them could face a £10,000 fine.
An illegal rave in Banwen, Neath Port Talbot, attracted 3,000 people and led to organisers being fined.
Supt Jane Banham said: "We are aware of social media posts advertising a music event this coming weekend and our investigations are continuing.
"With continuing restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, public safety is a major concern."
In August, the force launched an operation aimed at deterring rave events.