BBC News

Coronavirus: Rave advertised on Instagram probed

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightRichard Swingler
image captionOrganisers were fined after a similar event in Neath Port Talbot in September

A rave at a manor house in north Wales has been advertised on Instagram, prompting an investigation.

Tickets were offered at £25 each and organisers said they were doing nothing wrong.

However, North Wales Police said large gatherings are banned under Covid-19 regulations and anyone breaching them could face a £10,000 fine.

An illegal rave in Banwen, Neath Port Talbot, attracted 3,000 people and led to organisers being fined.

Supt Jane Banham said: "We are aware of social media posts advertising a music event this coming weekend and our investigations are continuing.

"With continuing restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, public safety is a major concern."

In August, the force launched an operation aimed at deterring rave events.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • South Wales Police: Banwen rave organisers fined £10,000

    Published
    30 August

  • Thetford Forest rave broken up as new rules come into force

    Published
    30 August

  • Burry Port mass gathering concern prompts police patrols

    Published
    29 August