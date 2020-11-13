Coronavirus: 'Stop bending the Covid rules', Gething pleads
People need to stop "bending the Covid rules" and moving tables together in the pub, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
Groups of a maximum of four are able to book ahead for pubs, cafes and restaurants under Wales' rules.
But ministers are concerned that some are seeking ways around the rules.
Rhun ap Iowerth, of Plaid Cymru, said the Welsh Government must improve testing speeds in order to "keep its end of the bargain".
Mr Gething said people needed to look at their own actions in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"If we want to keep the virus under control, we've got to stop bending the rules or stretching them to the maximum," he said.
"That means not booking two tables in a pub at a time and moving the chairs to get around the rule of four.
"Instead, we have to look at our own actions. If you are going out, book ahead and choose a venue, which is well ventilated.
"Stay in one place but don't stay out for a long time. Stay with the same people and keep the group as small as possible - the rule of four isn't a target we should be aiming for.
"And don't forget the basics - keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face mask."
Speaking at the Welsh Government's news conference, he also warned people not to "go back to normal" and behave as if the virus did not exist, particularly with Wales playing Ireland in rugby on Friday evening.
This weekend is also the first since Wales' firebreak lockdown ended.
But there are "positive early signs" the number of Covid cases in Wales is falling after the 17-day lockdown, Mr Gething said.
Although the numbers being admitted to hospital were still "significant", he said there had been sharp falls in cases in the hardest-hit areas like Merthyr Tydfil and Wrexham.
Mr ap Iowerth, Plaid's health spokesman, said: "All of us have a role to play in combatting the coronavirus, but whilst the majority stick to the guidelines and make the right decisions for their own safety and that of those around them, it's important the government keeps working on its communication, to get the key messages across to people in the clearest possible way.
"Government also has to keep its side of the bargain, for example by making sure that we get test results back much quicker than we currently are, so that tracing teams can begin their work of clamping down on cases and possible clusters or outbreaks."