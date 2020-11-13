M4 partially shut at Swansea after four-vehicle crash
A four-vehicle crash on the M4 is causing major Friday evening rush-hour congestion on the motorway at Swansea.
The incident near the M4's Ynysforgan turn-off - junction 45 - has shut the westbound carriageway and caused an eight-mile traffic jam.
The crash happened about 17:30 GMT and congestion is backed up to the Llandarcy turn-off, junction 43.
Some motorists are caught in the jam while police are diverting other drivers up and over junction 45.