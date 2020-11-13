Sir John Meurig Thomas: Welsh scientist dies aged 87
A distinguished Welsh scientist and former master of a Cambridge college has died at the age of 87.
Sir John Meurig Thomas, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was knighted "for services to chemistry and the popularisation of science" in 1991.
His work within catalytic chemistry also earned him the Royal Medal, known as the Queen's Medal, in 2016.
BBC newsreader Huw Edwards and Peterhouse College, Cambridge, were among those paying tribute.
In a tweet, Mr Edwards described him as "one of Britain's most eminent scientists", "A pioneer of solid-state chemistry" and "a Welshman to the core".
Sir John served as master of Peterhouse between 1993 and 2002 and was also head of physical chemistry and Cambridge University, director of the Royal Institution of Great Britain and of the Davy Faraday Research Laboratories London.
The current master of Peterhouse, Bridget Kendall, said: "I know we shall all miss him and our thoughts go out to his widow, Jehane, and the rest of his family."