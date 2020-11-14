Flood warnings for Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion
Eight flood warnings have been issued across south-west Wales, with people told to take "immediate action".
Natural Resources Wales' warnings, which state flooding is "expected", covers areas of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and south Ceredigion.
Flooding is predicted due to a combination of spring high tides, strong winds and heavy rain which has caused rivers to swell.
Twelve less serious flood alerts have also been issued across Wales.