Six men arrested in Llanelli over suspected kidnapping attempt
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it followed calls from the public on Saturday afternoon about an incident in Llanelli.
A car was then stopped shortly afterwards in the Trostre area and six occupants were arrested, police have confirmed.
All six are in custody, while a man identified as the possible kidnap victim is "safe and well".
"At approximately 1:30pm on Saturday we received reports from the public of a suspected kidnapping in Station Road," said Ch Insp Chris Neve.
"An urgent investigation was commenced, which led to a vehicle being stopped in the Trostre area, and the arrest of six men within the vehicle.
"A man identified as the possible victim is safe and well."
The Dyfed-Powys force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and patrols would be conducted in the area on Sunday, to help reassure the community.
Ch Insp Neve added: "I understand the public may be concerned by this incident, but would like to reassure the community of Llanelli that this incident is isolated to those involved and there is no risk to anyone else at this time."