Hengoed Road crash: Man dies and two men critically ill
- Published
A man has died in a crash in Caerphilly county which left two others in a critical condition.
Gwent Police said 27-year-old Callum West died at the scene of the crash on Hengoed Road, Hengoed, on Saturday.
Two other men who were also in the silver Renault Clio when it crashed at about 22:45 GMT are both in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
Mr West's family are being supported by specialist officers. Police are appealing for witnesses.