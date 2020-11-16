Man dies and two in critical condition after Hengoed crash
- Published
A 27-year-old man has died in a crash after a car came off a road in Caerphilly county.
Police said a silver Renault Clio left Hengoed Road in Hengoed at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.
Callum West from the Caerphilly area died at the scene. His family is being supported by specialist officers.
Two other men, who were also in the car, are in a critical condition in hospital. Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.