National Film and Television School hub to open at BBC Wales HQ
- Published
The National Film and Television School (NFTS) is establishing a new national hub in Wales.
NFTS Wales will be located at BBC Cymru Wales' new headquarters at Central Square in Cardiff.
NFTS director Jon Wardle said said the hub would provide new graduates with a "clear pathway into jobs within the industry".
The school's alumni include Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins and Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn.
It follows the opening of NFTS hubs in Glasgow and Leeds in addition to its main site in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.
BBC Cymru Wales said the hub would become operational from April with enrolment for the first intake of courses starting next summer
It said the hub would create three permanent roles and work with 400 young people a year when at full capacity.
It will provide a range of courses in subjects such as production accounting, script editing and factual development.
Mr Wardle said he was "thrilled to announce our expansion into Wales" and he said NFTS Wales would "actively seek out and develop Welsh talent".
"A key part of our strategy is to support the growth of film and television production outside of London," he said.
BBC Cymru Wales also announced it was partnering with BBC Three and Creative Wales to "discover new and innovative programme formats".
It said the partnership would invite independent production companies based in Wales to pitch new ideas for programmes that "reflect the life experiences of 16-24 year olds".
'Especially delighted'
Welcoming the collaborations, BBC director general Tim Davie said: "The BBC Central Square broadcast centre - right in the heart of Cardiff - is proving to be a great new addition to the broadcast sector in Wales.
"I am delighted that it is now home to the new NFTS hub."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Creative industries in Wales have seen a real boom in recent years, but we're well aware of the impact that the pandemic is having on the sector.
"I'm especially delighted therefore to welcome world-renowned National Film and Television School to Wales, whose first class training will help grow a burgeoning workforce here."