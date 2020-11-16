Covid: Deeside Rainbow Hospital admits its first patients
A field hospital built to boost capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic has received its first patients.
Deeside Rainbow Hospital in Flintshire admitted a small number of patients last week, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said.
The hospital currently has up to 30 beds for patients who are recovering from the virus and need ongoing care.
The first patient to be admitted was Arfon Hardy who was transferred from Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
Mr Hardy, 55, from Mold was admitted to Wrexham Maelor with an infection just over a month ago.
He received a Covid test on arrival which came back positive.
"I had no idea I had the virus, I didn't have any symptoms, so I was very surprised," he said.
"Unfortunately, I was also diagnosed with sepsis so I became extremely unwell and the virus made everything a lot worse. "
He said he started to feel better after about three and a half weeks: "That was down to the amazing staff at the Maelor who cared for me, I can't thank them enough," he said.
'Clapping'
Mr Hardy, who is awaiting a care package to return home, said he received a lovely welcome from the staff at Deeside Rainbow Hospital.
"When I was told I would be moving to the temporary hospital, I wasn't sure what to expect.
"As I arrived all the staff were outside clapping to welcome me, it was really lovely and I felt really special.
"The place is incredible, it is so clean and the staff are brilliant.
"I'm receiving such fantastic care and working with the physio each day who is getting me stronger, so hopefully I will be able to go home soon,"
Ward manager Jess Booker, who has been redeployed from Holywell Community Hospital, said working at the temporary hospital was an excellent opportunity for staff to gain new skills.
She said: "We are really excited to accept our first patients…
"The focus is going to be on rehabilitation, and we have a multidisciplinary team that includes physios and dieticians that will help our patients get back on their feet so they are able to go home.
Acting secondary care nursing director for the health board, Mandy Jones, said: "We've all been working hard over the last couple of months to make sure we had the preparations in place to accept our first patients.
"Staff have gone above and beyond in their roles to make sure this happened so that the patients are able to receive the care that they need.
"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all partners who have worked with us for their support in securing this additional capacity in an excellent facility."