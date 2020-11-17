Covid-19 deaths pass 3,000 in Wales
- Published
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 has now exceeded 3,000 in Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics.
There were 166 deaths involving Covid registered in the latest weekly figures - 20% of the total of all deaths.
Deaths overall were a third above average in the week to 6 November.
So-called excess deaths - a key indicator of how the pandemic is progressing - shows there were 207 deaths more than the five-year average.
Deaths involving Covid-19 were up 45 compared to the number registered the week before.
There were 62 deaths registered across the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area involving coronavirus - including 53 in hospital.
There have been 127 deaths from Covid-19 infections caught in hospital outbreaks up to last week.
There were also 49 deaths in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, 24 in Swansea Bay, 12 in Betsi Cadwaladr and 12 in Cardiff and Vale.
There were five deaths in Hywel Dda and two hospital deaths involving Powys residents.
The figures show:
- The total number of Covid deaths up to and registered by 6 November was 3,050
- When deaths registered over the following few days are counted, there was a total of 3,119 deaths
- Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) with 433 deaths has now overtaken Cardiff (430) with the largest number of deaths
- There were 23 deaths involving confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in care homes in the latest week - the highest number in five months
RCT's death rate - when population size is taken into consideration - is the third highest across England and Wales, at 180 deaths per 100,000, while Merthyr Tydfil has now moved into the worst 10 areas.
Deaths counted by ONS are when Covid-19 is confirmed or suspected by doctors, and which occur in all settings - including hospitals, people's homes, care homes and hospices.
They also take a little longer to publish than Public Health Wales' figures because of the time it takes to register deaths.
England had the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 with 1,771 deaths in the most recent week, followed by Scotland (206 deaths), Wales (166) and Northern Ireland (82).