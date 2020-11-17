BBC News

Rhos: Tonne of tyres on fire in woodland

Published
image captionFirefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene

A tonne of used tyres are on fire in woodland near a north Wales village.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the site on open ground at Llwyneinion, near Rhosllanerchrugog in Wrexham, just after 09:45 GMT.

Large clouds of black smoke could be seen billowing over the area and nearby residents have been asked to keep their windows closed.

The fire service said the blaze involved a tonne of used tyres but it is now under control.

image captionThe fire involved a tonne of used tyres
image captionThe fire service said the blaze was under control

