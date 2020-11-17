Cardiff and Swansea Christmas ice skating walks to stay shut
- Published
Christmas ice skating attractions which were due to open in two Welsh cities will remain closed, after updated public health advice.
The ice walks had been due to open to the public at Cardiff Castle and in Swansea's Alpine Village.
But in a joint statement Cardiff and Swansea councils said the decision came after new guidance from Wales' chief medical officer.
The authorities have apologised for "any inconvenience".
They said they anticipated other parts of the Christmas attractions would open in both cities in the coming days.
Both the Cardiff Castle ice walk and the Swansea ice walk had been planned to be outdoors.
In previous years, ice rinks have been part of Cardiff's Winter Wonderland Christmas attractions.
The councils said: "The safety of everyone during the pandemic remains our main concern and it's important we follow the latest scientific evidence.
"Anyone who has booked and paid for a slot on an ice walk will receive a full refund from the organisers."