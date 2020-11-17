Dog rescued after three days on mountain
A dog has been rescued after three days lost on a mountain.
Betsy, a small pointer cross, slipped her harness and ran from her owners on the summit of Cader Idris, Snowdonia, at around midday on Saturday.
After the hunt for their beloved pet proved unsuccessful, Betsy's owners had to leave without her and contacted mountain rescue.
A team of 12 volunteers from Aberdyfi Search and Rescue found Betsy "cold and hungry" on Cwm Cau on Tuesday.
A dog had been heard whimpering on the mountain, then "howling on the wind", said rescuers.
One of the owners had spotted the dog, but was unable to reach her because of the dangerous terrain and weather conditions.
The mountain rescue team rigged a rope system to reach Betsy, who was "cold and hungry but otherwise in surprisingly good condition given her three nights out in some appalling weather".
Graham O'Hanlon, who was part of the search, said: "The team has rescued more than 40 dogs over the years, and we try to help where we can, especially where there is a danger that owners may get into difficulty trying to sort things out themselves.
"Many of the team have their own dogs, and fully empathised with what the owners must have been going through over the last few days.
"Such incidents also provide us with excellent training for crag search and rescue."