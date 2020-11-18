BBC News

Pedestrian killed on main Caerphilly road named

image captionRichard Dyas was hit by a Mercedes on the "Machen straight"

A man who died when he was hit by a car as he walked on a main road in south Wales has been named.

Richard Dyas, 30, from Cwmbran, died on the A468 between Caerphilly and Newport, at about 20:30 GMT on Friday.

He was hit by a black Mercedes AMG on a stretch of the road known as the "Machen straight".

A 25 year old man, from the Newport area, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released as inquiries continue.

