Pedestrian killed on main Caerphilly road named
A man who died when he was hit by a car as he walked on a main road in south Wales has been named.
Richard Dyas, 30, from Cwmbran, died on the A468 between Caerphilly and Newport, at about 20:30 GMT on Friday.
He was hit by a black Mercedes AMG on a stretch of the road known as the "Machen straight".
A 25 year old man, from the Newport area, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released as inquiries continue.