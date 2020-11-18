Caswell Bay rescuers called after children taken into sea
- Published
Two women were arrested after rescuers were called to reports of four children being taken night swimming in the sea.
A Tesco driver raised the alarm at Caswell Bay, near Swansea, on Tuesday.
By the time coastguards and police arrived at 20:50 GMT, everyone was back on the beach.
A woman, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a vehicle and child neglect, and a 33-year-old was held on suspicion of child neglect, South Wales Police said.
They remain in police custody.
Following the incident, Mumbles Coastguard tweeted: "Caswell Bay, pitch darkness, high tide, blowing a force four is not the place for your children's swimming lessons."
The children were given blankets to warm them up.
An RNLI lifeboat and coastguard helicopter were stood down as they made their way to the scene.