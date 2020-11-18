Suspended prison terms over West Aberthaw dumper truck death
- Published
A dumper truck driver lay dead on a building site for two days before his body was discovered by colleagues.
David White, 38, was crushed when his vehicle overturned as he worked alone on a weekend shift on a renovation project at an isolated farm property.
Mr White's death in October 2016 was outlined at Swansea Crown Court.
Two men involved with the firm Mr White worked for - Pro'Conn - pleaded guilty to health and safety charges and were given suspended prison sentences.
Project manager and principal designer Graham Kulhamann, 48, of Parcau Road, Bridgend, was sentenced to 21 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £5,000 towards prosecution costs.
Director Kevin, 59, of Fields Park Road, Cardiff, received 32 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and has to pay £46,270 in costs.
Pro'Conn was responsible for the redevelopment at West Aberthaw Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan, but went into liquidation following the incident on 1 October.
'Near misses'
The court heard the project was behind schedule and people were working weekend shifts to catch up.
Simon Morgan, prosecuting for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), said grass was found gripped in Mr White's fingers which suggested he had not been killed instantly.
Mr Morgan said Mr White had not been wearing a seatbelt - an essential element of the safety of dumper trucks.
Following the death the HSE issued a closure notice for the site and launched an investigation.
The court heard a catalogue of safety failings and lack of proper plans were found at the site, and that when safety concerns had been raised in the past they had not been acted upon.
There had also been a number of "near misses" involving vehicles which had not led to action.
Mr Morgan said there had been "insufficient monitoring and supervision" on the site, which was a failing both defendants shared.
Judge Paul Thomas QC told the defendants: "In law the buck stops with each of you."