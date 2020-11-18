Cardiff student, 18, dies after collapsing at university halls
An 18-year-old student found collapsed at a halls of residence has died.
Emergency services were called to Cardiff University's Talybont halls on Saturday after flat mates discovered the female student.
She was taken to hospital in Cardiff but died on Tuesday evening. Her family who had travelled to south Wales are being supported by specialist officers.
A 23-year-old Cardiff man has been charged with drugs offences. He will appear before magistrates on Wednesday.
The man, from the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, will appear before the city's magistrates charged with offering to supply drugs like ketamine, cocaine and MDMA.
The woman was found at 12:40 GMT on Saturday and taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Her death follows a death of a 25-year-old man who was found collapsed on Taff Street in Tongwynlais, near Cardiff, on Sunday at about 12:15 GMT.
South Wales Police said there was nothing at this stage to suggest the deaths were connected but detectives were "keeping an open mind and investigating the possibility" that the drug ketamine might be a factor.
Officers said seven people had been released under investigation on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs following the man's death in Towngwynlais.
A 31-year-old man from the Pentrebane area of Cardiff has been charged with supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possession of cannabis.
He appeared in Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody for a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court next month.
"Two families have been left heartbroken by the death of two much-loved young adults and they are being supported while we continue with our enquiries," said Det Insp Grant Wilson.
"We remind anyone taking or thinking of taking controlled drugs to consider the risks - they are illegal, they can never be sure what they are consuming and they may contain a fatal cocktail of toxic ingredients."
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about either incident.