Machynlleth pupils 'could leave Powys' if school's English stream ends
By Mari Grug
BBC News
- Published
Children might leave their county for lessons if a school decides to teach all pupils in Welsh, according to some parents.
Powys council has agreed to a consultation to phase in Welsh medium-only education at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth from September 2022.
But there are fears some parents will send their children out of Powys to access English medium education.
The council said a final decision would be made by July 2021.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen has around 500 pupils and is a dual stream school for children between four and 18 years old.
Work on a new campus is due to start next year, with leisure centre facilities now included in the plans.
Dai Holt, whose seven-year-old daughter attends Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, said: "I think the bilingualism has worked well. If you take that choice away from people you are running the risk of them voting with their feet.
"You need the numbers to remain for this school to remain viable, new building or not."
Children from schools outside the town also currently feed into the high school.
Ruth Hughes, a mother of four, said: "So many people move into the area and it's important that the Welsh continues.
"These children go on to jobs and work through the medium of Welsh, from starting to learn in school at three years old. That's amazing."
Room for improvement
Powys council figures show the number of children accessing the English stream has been dwindling over the years.
Children on the junior school campus are taught in small classes that include pupils from as many as four school years.
Deputy leader Aled Davies said it was important for the county to provide a high standard of education in both English and Welsh.
"I don't think we are providing an adequate opportunity for people to receive their education through the medium of Welsh," he said.
"In Machynlleth, there is a far better opportunity than in many other parts of Powys, but there's still room for improvement."