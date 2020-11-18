RSPCA appeal after lovebird abandoned on Cardiff roadside
- Published
An animal charity is appealing for information after a lovebird was found abandoned on the side of a road.
The bird was found in its cage on the pavement by a resident in the Caerau area of Cardiff on November 16.
They took the bird home with them out of the cold weather and contacted the RSPCA.
RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said the case "was a strange one as we don't usually see people abandon birds like this on the street".
"I've seen animals left in boxes and small furries in cages, but not such a large cage that has been left on the pavement," Ms Daniels said.
"There was food and water inside, but no note attached."
The lovebird - which appears to be healthy, apart from a bit of feather loss - has now been taken to a vet practice for a check-up while the RSPCA makes inquiries.
Ms Daniels added: "This year we fear that more people may struggle to care for their pets due to the financial strain from the coronavirus pandemic."