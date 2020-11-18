Bassaleg homes evacuated after WW2 bomb found in Newport
The discovery of a World War Two artillery round prompted the evacuation of multiple homes in Newport.
Homes within a 100m radius of the explosive device - found at a home in Laurel Drive, Bassaleg - were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon.
The object has now been recovered by bomb disposal experts and people have been allowed back into their homes.
The road has also reopened, and Gwent Police said inquiries at the scene were complete.