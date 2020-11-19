BBC News

Injured kayaker winched from river in Pontneddfechan, Powys

image captionThe man was treated for a back injury at the scene

A kayaker has been winched to safety after suffering a back injury while out on a river.

An ambulance hazardous area response team used advanced medical procedures at the scene, at the River Mellte in Pontneddfechan, Powys.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team was called to assist Dyfed-Powys Police in the rescue, on Wednesday morning.

The man was winched by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter before being flown to hospital, it added.

"A piece of great joint multi-agency working and we're grateful to the gentleman's group for providing crucial info when raising the alarm and staying with him throughout," the mountain rescue team said.

image captionThe man was injured on a stretch of the river with difficult access, the mountain rescue team said
image captionCentral Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said the man's group provided crucial information when raising the alarm

