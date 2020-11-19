Covid: More than 100 Cardiff prison staff self-isolating
More than 100 staff at Cardiff Prison are self-isolating following an outbreak of Covid in the jail.
BBC Wales understands about 20 inmates at the prison have tested positive for virus.
The infections have led to 113 staff, including prison officers, either being infected or being sent home due to contact with infected prisoners.
The Prison Service said additional support has been brought in to assist staff.
There have been more prisoners with coronavirus across Wales and England in October than in the previous seven months of the pandemic combined, official figures have shown.
Up to 31 October, 1,529 prisoners or children in custody had had coronavirus - roughly 2% of the jail population - with 883 of the cases during October.
Prison officers from other sites have been drafted into HMP Cardiff, which holds about 800 men.
The UK government, which is responsible for prisons in Wales, said it had brought in addition measures to combat the spread of Covid, including routine testing of officers and prisoners and making more personal protective equipment available.
A Prison Service official added: "Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.
"We have taken precautionary measures at the prison, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."