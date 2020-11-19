Pontypool fatal mountain bike crash 999 call was 'not a priority'

His father Jason described how he had gone to the park after hearing there had been an accident and saw his son being carried down on a stretcher by paramedics and his friends."I called out 'What have you done now?' as he has been in several mountain bike accidents over the years," Mr Bullimore said."I was not aware how serious it was and I was met with silence."Mr Bullimore said he could see an ECG machine showing his son had no heartbeat and called out to him "don't leave me"."At that time we were about seven minutes away from the ambulance and I already knew Ryan's chances of surviving were zero, the damage to his brain was too great," he said.