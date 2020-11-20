Cardiff student's family pay tribute to 'beautiful bright' daughter
An 18-year-old student who died after collapsing at a Cardiff halls of residence at the weekend has been named as Megan Pollitt from Rugby, Warwickshire.
The law student, known as Meg, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Monday.
Her family said she had a "beautiful bright smile and positive energy".
A 23-year-old Cardiff man has been charged with drugs offences following Ms Pollitt's death.
In a statement Ms Pollitt's family said: "Meg dedicated her time to everyone around her and was always there for others. She had recently started studying law in Cardiff and was full of dreams and aspirations.
"Having moved away Meg still enjoyed close contact with family and friends, sharing stories and laughter through visits and calls."
They said she loved hiking with her father and their dog, and had recently climbed Snowdon.
"Meg also loved reading the classics, watching anime and listening to music as well as supporting the Wasps rugby team.
"Meg will be missed and forever loved by her Mum and Dad, sister, grandparents and friends."