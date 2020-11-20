Child rapist from Prestatyn jailed for 29 years
- Published
A rapist who made a child victim place her hand on a Bible and said she would die and go to "hell" if she told anyone has been jailed for 29 years.
David Holland, 56, of Prestatyn, carried out rapes and sexual assaults against two girls over 20 years.
He was found guilty of a count of rape and admitted another rape and other offences.
At Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry said it was among "the most chilling" cases he had seen.
Burning doll
The court heard how his victims suffered "terror and pain", with one being gagged during her "sickening" ordeals.
Judge Parry also said one was sent a photograph of a burning doll to scare her and Holland also told one she would go to "hell" if she told anyone while her hand was on a Bible.
He filmed the abuse and distributed the images worldwide but the judge said his expertise in encrypting these meant "the full extent of your abuse may never be known".
The defendant was found guilty of rape during a trial, but also admitted charges of rape, indecent assaults involving two girls, making a death threat and distributing and making child abuse images, with offences spanning more than 20 years.
In sentencing Holland to 29 years in prison, Judge Parry called it "amongst the most chilling and serious cases that I have had to deal with in 21 years".