Ryan Giggs rebailed after denying assault claim
Wales manager Ryan Giggs been rebailed after denying an allegation of assault made against him.
Earlier this month several newspapers reported he had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.
Greater Manchester Police said it was called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Worsley, Salford, just after 22:00 GMT on 1 November.
It said a woman in her 30s "sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment".
The force said officers had arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault and he had been bailed pending further inquiries.
At the time, Giggs' representatives said he denied all allegations of assault and was co-operating with the police.
The FAW said it was "aware of an alleged incident involving the men's national team manager Ryan Giggs" and it had mutually agreed he would not be involved in the upcoming international camp.
In a statement on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said: "A 46-year-old man has been rebailed pending further inquiries."