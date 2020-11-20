Flintshire woman died after ovarian cancer missed
A 35-year-old woman died after wrongly being told a cyst on her ovary was not cancerous, a hearing has been told.
Catherine Lisa Jones, from Hawarden in Flintshire, died in 2016 after being told she did not need treatment.
Coroner John Gittins said Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) had made "a full and frank acceptance" that a mistake was made.
A pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin heard analysis of the cyst should have concluded it was "borderline".
It heard the cyst was removed at Wrexham Maelor Hospital before being sent for analysis.
The health board has accepted that had it been classed as "borderline", Mrs Jones' ovary would have been removed and subsequent treatment would have meant she would not have died when she did, Mr Gittins said.
He said he would be looking at a number of issues relating to her consultation and treatment in 2012 and 2013, as well as how she was later treated in the summer and autumn of 2016 leading up to her death on 10 November that year.
'Tenacious work'
The inquest will also consider what changes BCUHB has made since the misclassification of the tissue, he said.
Mrs Jones' husband, David, was praised by his counsel Louis Browne QC for his "tenacious work" in investigating his late wife's care.
Mr Gittins also praised Mr Jones and his solicitor Richard Jones for the way they had "diligently led" inquiries into the circumstances of Mrs Jones' death.
No date has been set for the inquest but Mr Gittins said he hoped it could be held in the spring of 2021, explaining that the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 crisis was a factor in the delay.