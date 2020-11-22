Neil McEvoy's party plans rebrand after Plaid Cymru challenge
By James Williams
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
Member of the Senedd Neil McEvoy has applied to rebrand his new party following an official challenge by his former Plaid Cymru colleagues.
The body that oversees elections decided earlier this year to reconsider whether to officially register the Welsh National Party.
Mr McEvoy is hoping to re-register the party as the Welsh Nation Party ahead of the 2021 Senedd elections.
BBC Wales understands Plaid Cymru is also challenging the new name.
Mr McEvoy - MS for South Wales Central - said Welsh Nation Party was his "preferred name" and the word "nation" was "seen and felt to be a lot more inclusive".
He added: "We're living in a country which has been dominated by one political party.
"What we want to be, for the first time ever, is a credible opposition, holding the government to account."
'Disorderly behaviour'
Mr McEvoy is not currently being called to speak in the Senedd following a protest in the chamber during a debate on racism.
The Llywydd, the Senedd's presiding officer, has asked him to withdraw "defamatory remarks" and delete social media posts made during the debate where he wore tape over his mouth and held a placard over Elin Jones's decision to reject his amendments to the debate's motion.
Mr McEvoy told Politics Wales: "I cannot apologise for something I firmly believe.
"There was a debate on racism. I put forward four very sensible proposals... the officials accepted my amendments and then an hour before the meeting started the presiding officer, the Plaid Cymru presiding officer withdrew my amendments in order to conduct proper business.
"So, what the Senedd was saying that day, was that proposals to combat racism... as the only member of colour able to put forward proposals, I was saying, 'look, these things need looking at' and it was completely disrespectful."
A Senedd Commission spokeswoman said: "Mr McEvoy has not apologised to the Senedd for disorderly behaviour. Once he does, he can again be called to speak, as have others in the past."
Mr McEvoy is also a Cardiff councillor but was recently suspended from the role for four months after he was ruled to have bullied a care home worker.
He has been suspended from the council on several occasions and was expelled from Plaid Cymru for 18 months following a party investigation into his conduct.
Asked if he ever considered his behaviour to be a problem, he said: "I'm a problem for the Welsh establishment, clearly.
"With the charge sheets, if you go in to a little more detail then you'll reveal the full story.
"It's got to the point now where when I'm making a contentious phone call, I video myself doing so because when you challenge authority in Wales they don't like it."