Coronavirus: Seven Cardigan schools to shut for two weeks
Seven schools and two nurseries in the Cardigan area will shut for two weeks from Monday due to Covid-19.
Ceredigion Council said it has become "increasingly concerned" about the spread of the virus in the area.
The authority believes "a number of super-spreader events" had led to evidence of more cases of community transmission.
In a letter, it said the nine sites would be closed until 7 December and pupils will be taught remotely.
The affected school include:
- Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi
- Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi
- Ysgol Gynradd Penparc
- Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth
- Ysgol Gynradd T.Llew Jones
- Ysgol Gynradd Llechryd
- Ysgol Gynradd Cenarth
The Flying Start Nurseries in Cardigan and Aberporth will also shut, along with Cardigan library and a number of businesses in the area.