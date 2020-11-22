BBC News

Coronavirus: Seven Cardigan schools to shut for two weeks

Published
image copyrightGeograph / Ian Capper
image captionCeredigion Council said the decision follows a rise in Covid-19 cases

Seven schools and two nurseries in the Cardigan area will shut for two weeks from Monday due to Covid-19.

Ceredigion Council said it has become "increasingly concerned" about the spread of the virus in the area.

The authority believes "a number of super-spreader events" had led to evidence of more cases of community transmission.

In a letter, it said the nine sites would be closed until 7 December and pupils will be taught remotely.

The affected school include:

  • Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi
  • Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi
  • Ysgol Gynradd Penparc
  • Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth
  • Ysgol Gynradd T.Llew Jones
  • Ysgol Gynradd Llechryd
  • Ysgol Gynradd Cenarth

The Flying Start Nurseries in Cardigan and Aberporth will also shut, along with Cardigan library and a number of businesses in the area.